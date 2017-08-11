This video of Mako Vunipola belly-flopping in Bermuda will make you wince

Saracens have been perfecting more skills than rugby at their pre-season training camp in Bermuda, but from the looks of this video, Mako Vunipola is struggling to adapt.

A video posted to Twitter by the club shows the 26-year-old prop attempting a spectacular dive into the pool – but it goes awry.

The sound as he hits the water is excruciating, but don’t worry, he’s unhurt.

The club even posted its best reaction photos with the post, showing they aren’t taking the terrible dive very seriously.

Other players have been showing off their slightly more graceful diving skills with this passing drill. They must be the back line as the ball effortlessly makes its way to the end.

Nailed it 🍾 pic.twitter.com/SuAzjyitsF — Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) August 9, 2017

Never mind Mako, the rugby season starts soon.