This video footage got Kaka sent off for what looked like a friendly MLS incident

The Video Assistant Referee system has not enjoyed the smoothest of starts to life in football, and things didn’t get better during an MLS game between the New York Red Bulls and Orlando City.

Late in the game an incident caught the attention of the match referee, who went to the video review to clarify what happened when a group of players came together.

The referee was joined by the video assistant referee to review the footage – at around 1:40 in the below video the referee comes away from the monitor to distribute the cards, but one in particular had people talking.

After Video Review, a red card is shown to Kaka of Orlando City SC for violent conduct. #NYvORL https://t.co/eoyP2CckxJ — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 13, 2017

Kaka was shown a red card for what looked like a friendly exchange with Aurelien Collin – apparently the pair are good friends.

In the footage Collin can clearly be seen talking to the referee with the Orlando City players, and later took to Twitter to protest Kaka’s innocence.

We see that he is joking we are brothers !!!! — Aurelien COLLIN (@ampC2) August 13, 2017

Footballers are often sent off for incidents where they place hands on an opponent’s face, but rarely are such actions carried out in a friendly manner such as this.

Classic sprit of the rule vs. letter of the rule. Any ban should be lifted on this one. — LFC Boots (@lfcboots) August 13, 2017

Kaka's red card is the best example that video alone without the use of common sense is NOT enough! Clearly Collin & Kaka joking together! — Alejandro Moreno (@AleMorenoESPN) August 13, 2017

Was this the rule being correctly applied, or do the laws of the game need to be taken with a pinch of common sense?