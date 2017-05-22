This unwanted statistic is following David Moyes around after his resignation from Sunderland

Back to Sport Home

David Moyes has resigned as Sunderland manager following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

It’s never nice to have to resign but it’s made all the worse for Moyes by this statistic that’s haunting him on Twitter:

That’s right. In the six years he should have been at Manchester United, after signing the original contract in 2013, he’s had three jobs that have all ended badly – sacked at Old Trafford and from Spanish team Real Sociedad, and now a resignation to top it all off.

Not the most enviable of CVs.

Moyes took the decision to stand down following a meeting with chairman Ellis Short and chief executive Martin Bain.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, David Moyes, Football, Premier League, Sunderland, Video, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport