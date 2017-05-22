This unwanted statistic is following David Moyes around after his resignation from Sunderland

David Moyes has resigned as Sunderland manager following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

It’s never nice to have to resign but it’s made all the worse for Moyes by this statistic that’s haunting him on Twitter:

Since David Moyes was awarded 6-year deal at Man Utd he's got two sackings & a resignation on CV...and still two of those six years to go. — Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) May 22, 2017

There should still be two years left to run on the six-year deal David Moyes was originally given by Manchester United in 2013...#mufc — Liam Blackburn (@liamblackburn) May 22, 2017

That’s right. In the six years he should have been at Manchester United, after signing the original contract in 2013, he’s had three jobs that have all ended badly – sacked at Old Trafford and from Spanish team Real Sociedad, and now a resignation to top it all off.

Not the most enviable of CVs.

Moyes took the decision to stand down following a meeting with chairman Ellis Short and chief executive Martin Bain.