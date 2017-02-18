This under-15s player's outrageous rabona goal has to be seen to be believed

Rabona goals are already difficult to master, let along smashing one 20 yards out from the goal.

Yet that’s exactly what this player managed to do. Oh yeah, and we should probably mention that Thelo Asgaard isn’t exactly a seasoned pro: he’s on Wigan’s under-15s team.

The Blackburn Rovers goalie had no chance with that unbelievable strike, and we just love how nuts everyone goes for it.

Sigh. It really makes you judge what you were like when you were 15, doesn’t it?