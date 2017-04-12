This Twitter spat between Jamie Carragher and Richard Keys is too brutal to miss

We’ve got a Twitter beef for you between Jamie Carragher and Richard Keys – and boy did it get heated.

It all started after Keys voiced his displeasure over comments Carragher made about Arsenal, after their limp defeat to Crystal Palace on Monday night. The former Liverpool man had called the Gunners “cowards” on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football.

Arsenal 'cowards'. You can't say that @Carra23 not when you've played. Remember how you reacted when Adrian Durham called you out over Eng? — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) April 11, 2017

Keys was clearly referencing the time Talksport’s Adrian Durham called Carra “a bottler” for considering retiring from England duty back in 2007 – something the Liverpudlian did not take to kindly.

However, Keys may live to regret having the jab at Carragher. Formerly of Sky Sports, Keys now works with ever-present colleague Andy Gray at beIN Sports – another outlet with Monday night football coverage.

I can & I did. Glad you tuned in for the REAL MNF Richard. https://t.co/HSSbBWpnrx — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 11, 2017

Not seeing the warning signs, Keys persisted with the argument.

@Carra23 What would be your verdict be on the Liverpool players that failed time and again to win the title down the years? — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) April 11, 2017

That’s a low blow on Carragher – who never won the Premier League despite coming 2nd with Liverpool twice.

Teams I played in failed in winning the PL because of ability not character. https://t.co/P2lXEMqPdN — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 11, 2017

Of course he couldn’t help but retaliate by bringing up the past himself.

Interested in what your verdict is on why you failed to keep your job at Sky? Not heard you mention it before. https://t.co/P2lXEMqPdN — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 11, 2017

In case you don’t recall, Keys lost his job at Sky along with Gray back in 2011 in an infamous sexism scandal, after footage emerged of the pair making discriminatory and offensive comments about women.

Naturally the crowd on Twitter went wild.

Not everyone was on Carragher’s side of course.

@Carra23 Typical Carragher getting nasty and personal when someone says something he doesn't like. — Bert - Champions (@BertLcfc) April 11, 2017

But a heck of a lot were – and not all their support was in meme-form.

@Carra23 @richardajkeys Carra spot on. Doing the job he should, with knowledge and experience. Gone are the days you can suck up and get away with it — Duncan Wright (@dwright75) April 11, 2017

Keys never played professional football before moving into punditry. Meanwhile, Carragher notched over 500 appearances for Liverpool and 38 for the national team over a career spanning 17 years.

The defender, 39, retired in 2013 with a Champions League trophy (2005), two FA Cups (2001 and 2006) and three League Cups (2001, 2003 and 2012) at the top of his honours list.