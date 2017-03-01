This tiny boy saved a basketball match when all the other players couldn't

In big-money basketball matches, it seems slightly ludicrous that something as simple as a stuck ball can bring a game to a standstill – and yet that’s exactly what happened at Tuesday’s game between the Boise State Broncos and Fresno State Bulldogs.

When all seemed lost, there was an unexpected hero who swooped in to save the day and he’s going to be your new favourite person.

Let’s review how the drama went down. First a 6ft 7ins player tries to dislodge the ball … with no success.

Then, another player tries to shake it free with a basketball, to no avail. The commentator rightfully says: “This is 2017, isn’t there an app for this?”

Then a 6ft 11ind Brazilian player has another go, and much to the crowd’s delight – still no luck! Just when it looks like he’s going to break down the post, the true MVP comes into play.

Enter Hunter Hales: the young boy who is hosted up to the hoop and frees the ball with seemingly no problem.

Afterwards Hales was interviewed by CBS Sports and even though he says he was “kind of” scared by doing it, he still seems utterly cool, calm and collected if you ask us.

Hales definitely shows us that he’s a terrific team player under pressure and seeming as he’s got his sights set on Boise State in the future – watch this space.