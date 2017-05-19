This tennis player kept doing push-ups in between points and it's really quite bizarre

If you’ve ever felt slightly inferior while in the gym, you wouldn’t want to be attempting push-ups around tennis player Rika Fujiwara anytime soon.

The Japanese qualifier was playing against Great Britain’s Laura Robson at an ITF tournament in Japan when she rather bizarrely started doing several push-ups in between points.

@CoCoVandey Honestly she did more push-ups in the second set than I've done in the last year. — Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) May 18, 2017

US tennis star CoCo Vandeweghe also had her say on Fujiwara’s push-up skills.

@laurarobson5 Bounce a dime off those biceps 💪🏻 🤣 — CoCo Vandeweghe (@CoCoVandey) May 19, 2017

Some people on Twitter are slightly confused as to why she felt the need to show off the exercises on the court though. Surely being a professional tennis player is tiring enough?

@TennisWinter she must be training for some crossfit competition afterwards! — Gerard (@gstzombie) May 19, 2017

It’s got us feeling inspired to work on our exercise regime, anyway.