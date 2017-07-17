This supporter said he'd get a tattoo of Alexandre Lacazette if he joined Arsenal, and guess what…

When Sam Leach told his Twitter followers he’d get a tattoo of Alexandre Lacazette’s face on his body if the striker signed for Arsenal, he didn’t expect it to happen.

if Arsenal sign Lacazette i'll get a tattoo of his face somewhere on me body 🤙🏼 — SL (@sxmleach) June 30, 2017

But with the transfer window just days old, it did.

“I didn’t really expect Wenger to pull it out of the bag but I’m kind of glad he has!” the Arsenal fan said.

Sam’s tweet might be the sort of tweet you swiftly delete and pretend you never wrote, but that wasn’t the case for this Twitter user.

In fact, Sam received a handy reminder from one rather large source about his promise, which he says was the “last thing I imagined” would happen.

And other social media users hadn’t forgotten either.

“I was debating whether to go through with it but I always stick to my word so I decided to (get the tattoo),” said Sam.

You’re probably wondering what the result was? Well, here it is.

“If it didn’t go viral I think i’d have still got it done, but not as big!” said Leech.

So there you have it – a permanent reminder of Arsenal’s record signing, Lacazette. Or, a useful tattoo if Derby striker Darren Bent ever joins the club.