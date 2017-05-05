This stunning overhead kick shows why you should be watching the Beach Soccer World Cup

As much as we love football, it’s rare that you see the playful side of the game at the top level, with a tap-in as valuable as a 30-yard volley.

But at the 2017 Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup in the Bahamas, there’s plenty of room for the type of goal most players haven’t tried since the days of school lunchtimes.

Ladies and gentlemen – Rodrigo.

That’s got to count as two goals, right?

As a goal it’s got so much going for it. A scooped assist, a perfect first touch, a bicycle kick finish, and the keeper even gets a touch so it bounces into the roof of the net. Who knew sand allowed for such an aesthetically pleasing bounce?

The game itself was pretty special too. Portugal and Brazil contested the quarter final, with Brazil going 1-0 up, 2-1 down, 3-2 up, and eventually winning 4-3 thanks to Rodrigo’s effort.

Brazil will face Italy in the semi-final this weekend – does anyone stand a chance against them if Rodrigo continues to score goals like that?
