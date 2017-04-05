This Steph Curry assist in the NBA is out of this world, but everyone's spotted a problem
We’re used to seeing Steph Curry sink astounding three-pointers, but the Golden State Warriors’ guard has more than that in his locker on this evidence.
Taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves, Curry saw the chance in the third quarter to dazzle the crowd with an assist the likes of which would have Dennis Bergkamp drooling.
Follow the ball, not the eyes.
Pretty cool, right? If we tried that there’s every chance a window or two would be broken.
However, some eagle-eyed fans – well, most fans it seems – spotted a small issue with the move in the form of a double dribble.
@NBA @StayGoldenAK So we not gonna acknowledge the double dribble lol— B°💮 (@Millssss__) April 5, 2017
We think people noticed the double dribble.
@NBA double dribble.— Jason (@jasongha) April 5, 2017
@NBA That's a double dribble 🤦🏽♂️— Robert (@The_Real_Bert) April 5, 2017
Yeah it seems the double dribble was noticed.
@NBA nba refs be like pic.twitter.com/PE4qEwScT0— Mr. Ravioli (@TullisNic) April 5, 2017
@NBA How tf is that not a double dribble!!— Andrew Tracy (@A_Tracy2) April 5, 2017
Steph, did you double dribble?
@NBA How did he do that without double dribbl...oh wait...👀— Drew Worman (@DrewWorman) April 5, 2017
The NBA states that a dribble ends when a) the player touches the ball simultaneously with both hands, b) the player permits the ball to come to rest while they are in control of it, or c) the player touches the ball more than once while dribbling, before it touches the floor.
So was it a double dribble? You might have to go back and take a look for yourself.
