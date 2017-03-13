This Spanish goalkeeper taking out an opponent WWE-style is absolutely brutal

If there’s one thing we learned from this weekend’s football, it’s not to get in the way of Biel Ribas.

You may not recognise the name, but UCAM Murcia’s 31-year-old goalkeeper made a very big impression during his side’s Segunda Division game against Mirandes.

El portero del UCAM Murcia Biel Ribas no puede seguir jugando al fútbol esta temporada. pic.twitter.com/zDMpuyaOGC — Niporwifi © (@niporwifi) March 11, 2017

Ouch.

Alex Quintanilla of Mirandes was the poor guy on the receiving end of Ribas’s swinging arm – and we’re not 100% sure what he’d done to offend the rampaging keeper.

The moment came in injury time of the two sides’ 1-1 draw on Saturday and didn’t earn Bibas so much as a yellow card.

It may have earned him a spot at WWE Raw though.