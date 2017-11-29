This six-year-old has some serious football skills

A six-year-old from Brazil is making a serious impression online with videos showing his skills.

Marco, from Americana, Sao Paulo, is small for his age, but that doesn’t get in the way of his insane talent.

The little footballing genius shows off his freestyling and on-the-pitch skills on his social media accounts.

His talent has earned him over 90,000 loyal followers on Instagram and he’s even got to accompany his team onto the pitch.

Um dia especial muito especial para o Marco!!

Watch this space – it looks like this little talent is going to grow into a big talent in no time!