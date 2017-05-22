This sign at a Stormzy show will either delight or dismay Arsenal fans

Arsene Wenger and Stormzy both have a deep dedication to their craft, but have had very different years.

In 2017 Wenger saw his Arsenal side finish outside the top four for the first time during his stay in north London.

Big Mike’s 2017, meanwhile, included a number one debut album, a Coachella performance and a sold out European tour. But even those lucky enough to get a ticket to see Stormzy can’t get seem to get Arsenal out of their heads.

The south London MC posted a snap of his show in Amsterdam with a “Wenger Out” sign being held up proudly in the crowd.

As a Manchester United fan – another team who failed to make the top four, but could still be playing Champions League football next year if they beat Ajax and lift the Europa League trophy – we imagine he found it pretty funny.

It’s not the first time this year Wenger Out signs have popped up in odd places.

My mate Alex is at a New Zealand Fiji World Cup qualifier. 500 people in a 35,000 seater stadium. Obviously there's a #Wengerout banner. pic.twitter.com/aEptUGfKlb — William Paul (@willpooool) March 28, 2017

The gaffer himself said following his side’s final game of the season, a 3-1 victory over Everton that ultimately meant nothing due to results everywhere, that the questions surrounding his future played a part in a “horrendous environment” at Arsenal.

“Certainly my personal situation has contributed to that. But they should not question it, I am professional, as long as I am somewhere I do my job until the last day.

“You could not question my love or my loyalty to this club, because I said no to every club in the world to stay here with very restricted finances for years. So I don’t understand really why the question over that commitment.”

Still no word on whether he’ll sign that new contract or not though…