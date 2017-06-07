This 'scrappy second baseman' just hit four home runs in a single game

In front of a crowd of 18,620, Cincinnati Reds batter Scooter Gennett wrote his name into the history books with four swings of his now legendary bat.

The man described as a “scrappy second baseman” by ESPN hit four home runs in his team’s 13-1 win over the St Louis Cardinals, including a grand slam, becoming just the 17th person in history to do so.

Gennett. The best a man can hit. pic.twitter.com/ekgeeyqMe1 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 7, 2017

It’s the first time since 2012 that someone has managed the feat, with Josh Hamilton doing so for Texas five years ago. The first player to ever hit four home runs was Bobby Lowe for the wonderfully named Boston Beaneaters back in 1894.

Awesome accomplishment, welcome to the history books. — Donald Supple (@superdon72) June 7, 2017

Gennett’s full name is actually Ryan Joseph Gennett. His nickname reportedly came out of a trip to the police station as a child when, thinking himself in trouble, Gennett gave his name as his favourite Muppets character, Scooter.

With a 5-for-5, 4-homer, 10-RBI night, Scooter Gennett has a legit claim to putting up the single best offensive game in baseball history. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 7, 2017

No player has ever hit more than four home runs in a single game – the list of players Gennett joins includes two of the greatest baseball players of all time: Lou Gehrig and Willie Mays.