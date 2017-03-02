This save is one of the weirdest you'll see, but is it one of the best?
It’s unlikely that the greatest save of all time would come in the British EBAC Northern League Division One, but goalkeeper Peter Jeffries has given it a good go.
Jeffries plays for Consett FC, and it was during a game against South Shields that his moment arrived. Eyes on the prize, keeper.
Not only did we witness one of the goals of the season last night, but also one of the best saves! Well done @ConsettAFC's @peter_jeffries! pic.twitter.com/lqTAbL2AGv— South Shields FC (@SouthShieldsFC) March 1, 2017
With the ball coming straight at him, Jeffries’ lightning quick reflexes allowed him to get a glove to the ball, before somehow hooking it away from goal like a lacrosse player.
Even the man himself couldn’t quite believe what he’d done.
@SouthShieldsFC @ConsettAFC how did I manage that— Peter Jeffries (@peter_jeffries) March 1, 2017
Unfortunately for Jeffries and Consett, the save didn’t result in any points, as South Shields ran out 3-1 winners.
The goalkeeper was, however, grateful for the praise he received, which it’s fair to say was substantial.
A lot of great comments from everyone, phone has nearly blown up today. Thanks— Peter Jeffries (@peter_jeffries) March 1, 2017
@SouthShieldsFC @ConsettAFC @peter_jeffries What a save! Well done that man.— Phil Bradley (@wolvesbradders) March 1, 2017
@SouthShieldsFC @ConsettAFC @peter_jeffries what a save!!!! Bet he couldn't do that again.— Nic (@NicDavisFuller) March 1, 2017
@peter_jeffries outrageous save mate! ⚽️👏🏽— Huey (@stevenhubery) March 1, 2017
Even Premier League stopper Jack Butland took the time to show his appreciation for the effort.
great scoopage 👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/O89f8Lvywo— Jack Butland (@JackButland_One) March 1, 2017
Not everyone was feeling so charitable – high standards here.
@SouthShieldsFC @ConsettAFC @peter_jeffries should have kept hold of it Pete 😉😉— Dan Newell (@dannewell190) March 1, 2017
The save alone justified the admission fee, but fans who were present were rewarded with not one piece of magic, but two – this one courtesy of South Shields’ Carl Finnigan.
Take a bow, @carlfinnigan 👏— South Shields FC (@SouthShieldsFC) March 1, 2017
Here's his volley in last night's Durham Challenge Cup semi-final win pic.twitter.com/kEsRxGlEOF
Truly an embarrassment of riches.
