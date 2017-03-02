This save is one of the weirdest you'll see, but is it one of the best?

It’s unlikely that the greatest save of all time would come in the British EBAC Northern League Division One, but goalkeeper Peter Jeffries has given it a good go.

Jeffries plays for Consett FC, and it was during a game against South Shields that his moment arrived. Eyes on the prize, keeper.

Not only did we witness one of the goals of the season last night, but also one of the best saves! Well done @ConsettAFC's @peter_jeffries!

With the ball coming straight at him, Jeffries’ lightning quick reflexes allowed him to get a glove to the ball, before somehow hooking it away from goal like a lacrosse player.

Even the man himself couldn’t quite believe what he’d done.

Unfortunately for Jeffries and Consett, the save didn’t result in any points, as South Shields ran out 3-1 winners.

The goalkeeper was, however, grateful for the praise he received, which it’s fair to say was substantial.

A lot of great comments from everyone, phone has nearly blown up today. Thanks

Even Premier League stopper Jack Butland took the time to show his appreciation for the effort.

Not everyone was feeling so charitable – high standards here.

The save alone justified the admission fee, but fans who were present were rewarded with not one piece of magic, but two – this one courtesy of South Shields’ Carl Finnigan.

Take a bow, @carlfinnigan 👏



Here's his volley in last night's Durham Challenge Cup semi-final win

Truly an embarrassment of riches.