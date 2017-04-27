This ridiculous tumble from Alexis Sanchez is all anyone wants to talk about

A moment of Premier League controversy involving a ball being thrown at a player’s head and a questionable theatrical performance stole the show as Arsenal took on reigning champions Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium.

A Leicester throw-in in added time saw Christian Fuchs lob a ball directly at Alexis Sanchez in frustration, yet it was the Arsenal forward who was shown a yellow card.

To be fair, there had been antics at the sidelines. Sanchez positioned himself directly in front of Fuchs, blocking him from taking his long throw. Sanchez was clearly in the way, and probably knew it, so after a few attempts at a throw, Fuchs just aimed the ball straight at his opponent.

A delayed five seconds later, Sanchez writhed on the floor clutching his head. His apparent theatrics however, failed to impress the referee Mike Jones earning him a yellow card and Leicester a free kick.

Manager Arsene Wenger later defended Sanchez after an incident.

"In the first two attempts when Fuchs tried to throw the ball in, Sanchez stood next to him and didn't know he had to be further away," Gunners boss Wenger said.

"Also the referee did not tell him to move further away and after that he got a yellow card because he didn't accept the rule. I accept that. He was not the required distance.

"The referee or the linesman should have told him. Fuchs was lucky not to get a yellow card because he threw the ball at him on purpose."

The official wasn’t the only one unimpressed by the performance, football fans scalded Sanchez play-acting and time-wasting too.

That by Alexis Sanchez is one of the most embarrassing things I've ever seen. I'd ban him for that. Teach him. — Jake! (@JakeAGriff) April 26, 2017

What Alexis did was against the rule. Not allowed. Yellow card was fair for that stupidity. — VeeJay (@TweetNasedi) April 26, 2017

@Alexis_Sanchez Need to join some drama classes... Bad reaction time, not a good actor 😅#ARSLEI #BPL — Pratik (@pratik92625) April 26, 2017

Though some did question the referee’s decision to hand out a yellow card.

I hate play acting but Alexis Sanchez did nothing wrong. Fuchs' throw, hard, at his head from two feet away was absolutely crazy. — Euan Rellie (@euanrellie) April 26, 2017

Fuchs literally threw the ball at Alexis yet Alexis got booked for it. Standard of refereeing is appalling. — Kush (@KushPT_) April 26, 2017

Luckily for Sanchez, Leicester weren’t so lucky to redeem themselves of their earlier mishap – an own goal, the only goal, from Robert Huth – keeping Arsenal’s hopes for a top four finish alive. Just about.

Sanchez later shared a photo of him nursing a swollen lip on social media, which we’ll leave right here…

Feliz por la victoria pero termine con el labio hinchado 😂😢happy for the victory but ended up with a swollen lip 😂😂👍🏼⚽️ pic.twitter.com/0y301Ztnp9 — Alexis Sánchez (@Alexis_Sanchez) April 26, 2017

Wenger later revealed that injury came from a separate incident.

"Huth went really in with him I think," he added.

"I helped him to get up and he was bleeding on the lips."