This ridiculous goal from Memphis Depay will have Man Utd fans scratching their chins

Back to Sport Home

You’d be hard pressed to describe Memphis Depay’s spell at Manchester United as a success.

So some United fans may be surprised to discover their former forward scored an absolute worldy for Lyon yesterday.

The goal was the fourth in Lyon’s 4-0 trouncing of Toulouse in Ligue 1, and never has the description “the icing on the cake” been more appropriate.

The goal has, obviously, been compared with David Beckham’s famous halfway-line effort against Wimbledon, but it grabbed the attention of another United legend, and former team-mate of Depay’s at Old Trafford.

With Morgan Schneiderlin also on the scoresheet for Everton this weekend, it was not lost on United fans that the goal came with United themselves in the midst of a striker crisis.

They don’t have a single recognised forward available for tonight’s FA Cup game against Chelsea.

Some United fans noted that Depay, who was a big-money signing for the club back in 2015 but was sold to Lyon this January, never seemed to play like that when he was at Old Trafford.

This gag got plenty of outings.

Mostly though, people were pretty chuffed for him.

Seriously though. What a goal.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, Football, Lyon, Man Utd, Memphis Depay

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport