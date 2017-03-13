This ridiculous goal from Memphis Depay will have Man Utd fans scratching their chins

You’d be hard pressed to describe Memphis Depay’s spell at Manchester United as a success.

So some United fans may be surprised to discover their former forward scored an absolute worldy for Lyon yesterday.

The goal was the fourth in Lyon’s 4-0 trouncing of Toulouse in Ligue 1, and never has the description “the icing on the cake” been more appropriate.

The goal has, obviously, been compared with David Beckham’s famous halfway-line effort against Wimbledon, but it grabbed the attention of another United legend, and former team-mate of Depay’s at Old Trafford.

@Memphis great goal mate 🔥 🔥 — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) March 12, 2017

With Morgan Schneiderlin also on the scoresheet for Everton this weekend, it was not lost on United fans that the goal came with United themselves in the midst of a striker crisis.

They don’t have a single recognised forward available for tonight’s FA Cup game against Chelsea.

When all your strikers are either suspended or injured and Schniederlin and Depay both scored over the weekend. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/QPyyO5M5DG — Only Jah Knows (@mulho_g) March 13, 2017

Schneiderlin and Depay both scored great goals at the weekend and we've an injury crisis 😭😭 #MUFC — Stephen Jones (@SnowySteve5) March 13, 2017

Some United fans noted that Depay, who was a big-money signing for the club back in 2015 but was sold to Lyon this January, never seemed to play like that when he was at Old Trafford.

Memphis Depay. Leaves United. Plays like a boss. Figures.. pic.twitter.com/utcj15EWQr — Brendon Netto (@BrendonNetto) March 13, 2017

Why couldn't Memphis play like that at United? — Courtney (@CourtneyMUFC) March 12, 2017

This gag got plenty of outings.

United to make £100m offer to sign former player Depay. — BlueCityZen (@BlueCitizen007) March 12, 2017

BREAKING: Manchester United have placed a bid of £89 million for Memphis Depay — Jay (@SilkySadio) March 12, 2017

Mostly though, people were pretty chuffed for him.

Football's a weird game. Depay, clearly a talented player, never performed for United. Jose did right dissing perception he was a bad pro. — Dale O'Donnell (@ODonnellDale) March 12, 2017

What a goal that was from Memphis well done lad 👏🏼 — MAN UNITED BOYZ (@ManunitedBoyz) March 13, 2017

Seriously though. What a goal.