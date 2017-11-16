This referee gave a contentious red card before completely reversing his decision

How many times have you laughed at a footballer for appealing to the referee to change their decision? They never do, do they?

Well, referee Raymond Hetherington not only changed his decision in the Bet McLean League Cup, he completely reversed it.

In a quarter-final tie between Crusaders and Linfield, a coming together brought play to a halt – it took Hetherington a little while to get things back under way, and here’s why.

⚽️A moment of madness

David Cushley is dismissed for Crusaders...before the referee changes his mind and shows Mark Stafford red instead♦️ pic.twitter.com/BDdzC9o9bU — BBC SPORT NI (@BBCSPORTNI) November 15, 2017

Crusaders were 1-0 up at the time and went on to win 2-0 thanks to a goal in added time. Even with the benefit of several replays, it’s difficult to completely decide who’s at fault here.

The referee initially sent David Cushley of Crusaders off, before consulting his assistant referee, sending Mark Stafford off instead and bringing Cushley back onto the pitch.

The right decision?