This post-match interview with Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the most Zlatan thing ever
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba returned to the fold yesterday after long injury lay-offs in Manchester United’s commanding 4-1 victory over Newcastle.
The 36-year-old Swede’s cameo, coming on in the 77th minute, was brief but poignant after a knee ligament injury which had caused a seven-month lay-off. Was Zlatan worried in those seven months though?
Going from this post-match interview with his French teammate – it’s a no.
"Lions, they don't recover like humans."— BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) November 18, 2017
"We're doing the lions thing again, yeah?"
😂😂😂@DesKellyBTS with Zlatan and Pogba 🎙 pic.twitter.com/PEvBMttIUI
“Lions, they don’t recover like humans,” said in true Zlatan fashion and to the delight of 24-year-old Pogba.
Ibrahimovic has previously said “lions do not compare themselves to humans” when asked to rate himself against other strikers in the Premier League.
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/GDcQyT068y— Abraham Cavazos (@cavazus) November 18, 2017
Pogba scored and provided an assist on his return after two months out with a hamstring injury.
Forward Romelu Lukaku, winger Anthony Martial and defender Chris Smalling were all also on the scoresheet.
