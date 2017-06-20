This Peter Crouch holiday tweet shows he's the Premier League's funniest footballer

Stoke’s Peter Crouch reached some impressive football landmarks last season, but his latest tweet might be his most successful contribution of the year.

The 36-year-old scored seven league goals during the 2016/17 campaign, reaching 100 Premier League goals as well as becoming the first footballer to score 50 headers in the competition.

And after helping Stoke comfortably retain their top-flight status with a 13th-place finish, the nation’s favourite big lad up front had earned himself a holiday.

Summer for me is about time with family . pic.twitter.com/dtft1CZoyl — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) June 19, 2017

Oh Peter – that’s social media gold and you knew it.

Ian Wright’s a man who knows his way around a goal, just like Crouchy.

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) June 19, 2017

Meanwhile, broadcaster Mark Clemmit made a course straight for the puns.

Coming up with a better headline for that photo will be a tall order. — Mark Clemmit (@MarkClemmit) June 19, 2017

It’s a great tweet, Peter. A great tweet.

HAHAHA YOU LEGEND — Nadine Outa🌻 (@NadzOuta) June 19, 2017

Former 400m hurdler Matt Elias declared Crouch the winner of Twitter – no complaints here.

Peter Crouch just won twitter 😂😂 — matt elias (@mattelias400h) June 19, 2017

😂😂😂😂😂 classic mate x — Lee Trundle (@LeeTrundle10) June 19, 2017

Hahahaha never change 😄🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/AaAiXYi537 — Justin Bieber Fan (@BieberAlanFan) June 19, 2017

Peter Crouch – a master of his craft.