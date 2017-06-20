This Peter Crouch holiday tweet shows he's the Premier League's funniest footballer
20/06/2017 - 08:43:39Back to Sport Home
Stoke’s Peter Crouch reached some impressive football landmarks last season, but his latest tweet might be his most successful contribution of the year.
The 36-year-old scored seven league goals during the 2016/17 campaign, reaching 100 Premier League goals as well as becoming the first footballer to score 50 headers in the competition.
And after helping Stoke comfortably retain their top-flight status with a 13th-place finish, the nation’s favourite big lad up front had earned himself a holiday.
Summer for me is about time with family . pic.twitter.com/dtft1CZoyl— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) June 19, 2017
Oh Peter – that’s social media gold and you knew it.
Ian Wright’s a man who knows his way around a goal, just like Crouchy.
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) June 19, 2017
Meanwhile, broadcaster Mark Clemmit made a course straight for the puns.
Coming up with a better headline for that photo will be a tall order.— Mark Clemmit (@MarkClemmit) June 19, 2017
It’s a great tweet, Peter. A great tweet.
HAHAHA YOU LEGEND— Nadine Outa🌻 (@NadzOuta) June 19, 2017
Former 400m hurdler Matt Elias declared Crouch the winner of Twitter – no complaints here.
Peter Crouch just won twitter 😂😂— matt elias (@mattelias400h) June 19, 2017
😂😂😂😂😂 classic mate x— Lee Trundle (@LeeTrundle10) June 19, 2017
Hahahaha never change 😄🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/AaAiXYi537— Justin Bieber Fan (@BieberAlanFan) June 19, 2017
Peter Crouch – a master of his craft.
Join the conversation - comment here