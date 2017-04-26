This non-league football club brought the house down with an unorthodox goal celebration

Fans of a non-league football team celebrated a cup final goal so fervently they collapsed a barrier on top of the scorer.

The unintentional slapstick moment came in the game between Prescot Cables, who play in the eighth tier of English football, and National League Southport in the Liverpool Senior Cup final on Tuesday night.

It all goes off when Cables score! pic.twitter.com/IYJ6H7cmGp — Sue (@nevs44) April 25, 2017

Fortunately no-one was hurt and the barrier was swiftly put back up by stewards and spectators.

The only casualty was this supporter’s iPhone.

Smash and grab (@Nevs44/Twitter)

Cables fan Mike Rice, 25, said: “It just went a bit mad really, we’ve got unbelievably passionate fans and it was a huge, huge goal for us.

“We’d been on top until then but we really needed that goal.”

At the final whistle, scores of supporters streamed onto the pitch to celebrate Cables’ 2-0 win against the National League side.

Then, it was the team’s turn to parade the deserved trophy.

Mr Rice added: “The party was brilliant, loads of the fans stayed behind and the players all came in to celebrate with us.

“It’s the first time we’ve ever won it and it meant so much to everybody.”