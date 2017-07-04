This NFL player broke all the rules when he stepped onto the field in a charity game

What happens when an American footballer has a go at association football? Well it’s not definitive proof, but Marshawn Lynch has his own way of playing the game.

In the Zakuani and Friends charity match, the proceeds of which benefit the Kingdom Hope charity of retired Seattle Sounders footballer Steve Zakuani, Oakland Raiders running back Lynch was subbed on with the score 3-2 to the Reds, before making his way towards the Blues’ goal.

But faced with the chance to score, the NFL man broke many of the rules. A great many.

.@MoneyLynch GOES FULL BEAST MODE! The former @Seahawks RB runs the ⚽️ into the net and then steals the ref's red card! 😂 #ZakAndFriends pic.twitter.com/d49sYovDnU — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) July 3, 2017

The 31-year-old received a lovely ball into his path, but ruined the whole thing by picking it up, breezing past the presumably terrified goalkeeper, and bundling the ball over the line.

But that’s not all – the referee red carded Lynch, an impressive feat in a charity game, before the running back snatched the red from the official, hurled it some distance, and booted the ball even further.

All good fun – does that mean Lynch is referee now?

Before the game, Zakuani tweeted this team sheet, where it became clear who the biggest guy on the pitch was going to be.

Sunday's squad lists for the #zakandfriends 2017 game... (liable to change because.. Life happens) pic.twitter.com/W3qPEoFKyU — Steve Zakuani (@Zakuani11) July 1, 2017

With a ball at Lynch’s feet you might be able to tackle him, but with a ball in his hands it’s an entirely different matter.