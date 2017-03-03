This New York Mets player's ridiculously cool catch doesn't even involve a baseball...
Sure, the ability to catch in baseball is pretty key to any kind of success, but nobody expects you to be able to catch a bat.
Regardless, shortstop Luis Guillorme demonstrated such unique abilities when Adeiny Hechavarria of the Miami Marlins took a swing at a ball, and inadvertently hurled his bat towards the Mets dugout.
Everybody runs for cover – and who can blame them – except for one man.
Hands team: https://t.co/m2igMlMTRv pic.twitter.com/3iA5AauV7A— MLB (@MLB) March 2, 2017
Yup, that’s 22-year-old Guillorme demonstrating his potential with a one-handed baseball bat catch – that’s out, right?
It’s fair to say the public were impressed with his skills, and his chill.
@MLB didn't faze him at all. Lol.— Jenn Staudinger (@JennStaud13) March 3, 2017
@MLB That was badass!— InGame Fantasy (@InGameFantasy) March 2, 2017
@MLB That was pretty sweet lol.— Ethan (@EthanCarterSP) March 2, 2017
@bnigs02 @MLB wow. No hesitation hahaha— Dan Hellinger (@danhellinger) March 2, 2017
It may have only been a spring training fixture, but we think we’ve already seen the catch of the season.
