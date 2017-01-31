This NBA star's uncensored verdict on the Trump immigration ban is priceless

Here’s what one NBA star thinks of Donald Trump’s refugee ban: “It’s bullshit”.

This is Kyle Lowry’s view, and we know that because he said so. Repeatedly.

Best of all, when asked if he’d like to repeat that without swearing, he replied: “No”.

Philadelphia-born Lowry is a three-time NBA All Star who plays for the Toronto Raptors and won Olympic gold with Team USA in Rio last year.

The statement was appreciated by comedian W Kamau Bell, among others:

Better get a few more Lowry jerseys in stock.
