This NBA star's uncensored verdict on the Trump immigration ban is priceless
Here’s what one NBA star thinks of Donald Trump’s refugee ban: “It’s bullshit”.
This is Kyle Lowry’s view, and we know that because he said so. Repeatedly.
NBA star Kyle Lowry on #MuslimBan: “I think it’s bullshit.”
“Want to try it again without swearing?”
Best of all, when asked if he’d like to repeat that without swearing, he replied: “No”.
Philadelphia-born Lowry is a three-time NBA All Star who plays for the Toronto Raptors and won Olympic gold with Team USA in Rio last year.
The statement was appreciated by comedian W Kamau Bell, among others:
Better get a few more Lowry jerseys in stock.
