This Mourinho Instagram suggests Man United’s warm-weather training isn’t going to plan

Having played four games since Christmas, Manchester United took advantage of a 10-day break between games to travel to Dubai, but the weather isn’t playing ball.

It appears that warm-weather training was on the cards for United, who currently sit second in the Premier League, and are still in the FA Cup and Champions League.

A bit of sun to relax the body and mind before a hectic second half of the season, right?

Not exactly.

DUBAI….warm weather training camp 😂 A post shared by Jose Mourinho (@josemourinho) on Jan 8, 2018 at 12:22pm PST

Jose Mourinho tweeted from Dubai during some pretty heavy rainfall, adding a humorous caption to his video. Will the rain clear for the reigning Europa League and League Cup champions?

United face Stoke City back at Old Trafford on Monday January 15 in an evening kick-off in the Premier League. It’s quite possible they might be returning to better weather in Manchester.