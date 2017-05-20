This MotoGP crash is the scariest thing you'll see today

A young Australian MotoGP driver survived a horrific crash while racing in France on Saturday.

Jack Miller, 22, led the way at Le Mans on the first day of practice for the French Grand Prix on Friday.

But come Saturday fans’ thoughts were with Miller for another reason after he sped into the barriers – flipping multiple times – after losing control of his bike.

Thankfully the Estrella Galicia racer was okay, and understandably appeared a little shaken up after the incident.

Viewers were the same.

That crash for Jack Miller was truly horrendous. — Hannah Smith (@smith_hannah19) May 20, 2017

I'm still in shock after that Jack Miller crash! So so glad he's walking away from that one! Wow! 😰 #FrenchGP — GPxtra (@GP_Xtra) May 20, 2017

How is Jack Miller up and walking after that? — Neil Morrison (@NeilMorrison87) May 20, 2017

Incredibly, it didn’t take long before Miller was back on the track, and following the race he explained what happened.

The Aussie said his tyre was cold and locked up as he tried to turn, and that he was “counting his lucky stars” to be talking to an interviewer after the race.

"I'm counting my lucky stars to be here talking to you"@jackmilleraus is thankful he's only "battered and bruised" after his horror crash. pic.twitter.com/sDHfCfHwfU — #FrenchGP (@btsportmotogp) May 20, 2017

Let’s hope there’s more of this kind of thing, rather than what we saw on Saturday, for Miller over the rest of the French MotoGP.