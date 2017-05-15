This moped featured heavily in Benfica's league-winning celebrations

When Benfica secured their fourth consecutive Portuguese league title this weekend, they probably didn’t think a moped would steal the headlines.

But it did, and the result is something completely bizarre – this is not what we envisaged when we heard mention of celebratory doughtnuts.

Yes, after Benfica’s 5-0 win against Vitoria Guimaraes sealed the title, keeping them five points clear of Porto with a game left, defender Eliseu decided it was scooter time.

The fans were as baffled as us.

And as it happens, that wasn’t the only time Eliseu’s now famous moped (surely the most famous vehicle in all of sport) was on show.

The two-wheeled phenomenon made its way onto the pitch as well…

… and also found its way onto the red carpet. The pair of them are inseparable, obviously.

We’re looking forward to seeing Eden Hazard on a unicycle when Chelsea lift the Premier League title.
