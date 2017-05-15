This moped featured heavily in Benfica's league-winning celebrations

When Benfica secured their fourth consecutive Portuguese league title this weekend, they probably didn’t think a moped would steal the headlines.

But it did, and the result is something completely bizarre – this is not what we envisaged when we heard mention of celebratory doughtnuts.

Why wouldn't you celebrate winning the league by doing doughnuts on a moped in your own dressing room?!



Scenes in Benfica! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UYFEG4mTrk — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) May 14, 2017

Yes, after Benfica’s 5-0 win against Vitoria Guimaraes sealed the title, keeping them five points clear of Porto with a game left, defender Eliseu decided it was scooter time.

The fans were as baffled as us.

Hahaha wtf is up with that Benfica moped 😂 — Alex Wright (@AlexWright91) May 14, 2017

Eliseu bringing the scooter with him 😂😂😂😂 — Kerri Sousa (@k_sousa88) May 13, 2017

@btsportfootball Just priceless to watch — david taylor (@IcemanDavid2k10) May 14, 2017

And as it happens, that wasn’t the only time Eliseu’s now famous moped (surely the most famous vehicle in all of sport) was on show.

The two-wheeled phenomenon made its way onto the pitch as well…

… and also found its way onto the red carpet. The pair of them are inseparable, obviously.

A mota acompanhou Eliseu para o Marquês! #TetraSLB pic.twitter.com/eu5WqSxbI1 — Benfica Stuff (@Benficastuff) May 13, 2017

We’re looking forward to seeing Eden Hazard on a unicycle when Chelsea lift the Premier League title.