This moped featured heavily in Benfica's league-winning celebrations
When Benfica secured their fourth consecutive Portuguese league title this weekend, they probably didn’t think a moped would steal the headlines.
But it did, and the result is something completely bizarre – this is not what we envisaged when we heard mention of celebratory doughtnuts.
Why wouldn't you celebrate winning the league by doing doughnuts on a moped in your own dressing room?!— BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) May 14, 2017
Scenes in Benfica! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UYFEG4mTrk
Yes, after Benfica’s 5-0 win against Vitoria Guimaraes sealed the title, keeping them five points clear of Porto with a game left, defender Eliseu decided it was scooter time.
The fans were as baffled as us.
Hahaha wtf is up with that Benfica moped 😂— Alex Wright (@AlexWright91) May 14, 2017
Eliseu bringing the scooter with him 😂😂😂😂— Kerri Sousa (@k_sousa88) May 13, 2017
@btsportfootball Just priceless to watch— david taylor (@IcemanDavid2k10) May 14, 2017
And as it happens, that wasn’t the only time Eliseu’s now famous moped (surely the most famous vehicle in all of sport) was on show.
The two-wheeled phenomenon made its way onto the pitch as well…
Jonas (@Jonas_Gol) e Eliseu 😂 #TetraSLB pic.twitter.com/bzmgR7qam9— Benfica Stuff (@Benficastuff) May 13, 2017
… and also found its way onto the red carpet. The pair of them are inseparable, obviously.
A mota acompanhou Eliseu para o Marquês! #TetraSLB pic.twitter.com/eu5WqSxbI1— Benfica Stuff (@Benficastuff) May 13, 2017
We’re looking forward to seeing Eden Hazard on a unicycle when Chelsea lift the Premier League title.
