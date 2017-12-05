This misunderstanding between Crystal Palace fans quickly turned into something hilarious

Crystal Palace’s plans to redevelop Selhurst Park were greeted by many fans with glee, but two Palace supporters had an altogether different and unique conversation as a result.

Palace tweeted an impressive video illustrating their plans to upgrade the stadium, with the capacity expected to rise from 26,000 to more than 34,000 as a result.

A NEW SELHURST PARK.



WITH A NEW CRYSTAL PALACE.



FOR A NEW ERA.

🏟 https://t.co/KL07p6OfCt #CPFC 🦅 pic.twitter.com/iFHC42UKiE — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) December 4, 2017

But when one fan tweeted a complaint about the Arthur Wait Stand, another misunderstood and appeared offended.

(Twitter/@CPFC_Polska)

Twitter user @CPFC_Polska appeared to think the tweet referred to Polish fans of Crystal Palace, but @Decbo_CPFC was simply referring to “the beams that hold the (Arthur Wait) stand up”.

The beams that hold the stand up... They are poles that support the roof 😂 — ~•Declan•~ (@Decbo_CPFC) December 4, 2017

Thankfully the misunderstanding was cleared up quickly enough, and the pair got on with laughing at the situation together.

Hahahahaha, sorry mate... 😂😂😂 Greetings from Poland! 🇵🇱 — CPFC Polska (@CPFC_Polska) December 4, 2017

Hahahaha no worries mate its all good 😂 You’re always welcome at Palace 👍 — ~•Declan•~ (@Decbo_CPFC) December 4, 2017

Thank you. See you at Selhurst Park! — CPFC Polska (@CPFC_Polska) December 4, 2017

See you in the new Main Stand 👍 — ~•Declan•~ (@Decbo_CPFC) December 4, 2017

And hey, it looks like everybody got a good chuckle out of the conversation.

Misunderstanding of the decade! God I love Twitter 😂 — Mr Data (@Son_Of_Soong) December 4, 2017

Palace are currently four games unbeaten in the Premier League, but sit just one point above bottom – they’ll need the fans to show this sort of togetherness to help them avoid a difficult season.