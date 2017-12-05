This misunderstanding between Crystal Palace fans quickly turned into something hilarious

Back to Sport Home

Crystal Palace’s plans to redevelop Selhurst Park were greeted by many fans with glee, but two Palace supporters had an altogether different and unique conversation as a result.

Palace tweeted an impressive video illustrating their plans to upgrade the stadium, with the capacity expected to rise from 26,000 to more than 34,000 as a result.

But when one fan tweeted a complaint about the Arthur Wait Stand, another misunderstood and appeared offended.

(Twitter/@CPFC_Polska)

Twitter user @CPFC_Polska appeared to think the tweet referred to Polish fans of Crystal Palace, but @Decbo_CPFC was simply referring to “the beams that hold the (Arthur Wait) stand up”.

Thankfully the misunderstanding was cleared up quickly enough, and the pair got on with laughing at the situation together.

And hey, it looks like everybody got a good chuckle out of the conversation.

Palace are currently four games unbeaten in the Premier League, but sit just one point above bottom – they’ll need the fans to show this sort of togetherness to help them avoid a difficult season.
KEYWORDS: Viral, Crystal Palace, UK, London, Crystal Palace, fans, football, Premier League, Twitter, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport