This might just be the flukiest goal ever - even the footballer himself admits it

It was the best of goals, it was the worst of goals: Mohamed Diame’s bizarre equaliser against Brighton took everyone by surprise – but what about the man himself?

With Brighton 1-0 up in the top-of-the-table clash between the Magpies and the Seagulls, Newcastle won a corner with nine minutes to go.

We’ll let Diame take it from here.

“I see (Christian) Atsu taking the volley, and I was looking to go to the second ball, but he just shot,” says Diame.

“The ball came to me, and I just tried to touch it. But yeah, I got lucky.”

Eight minutes later, Atsu crossed the ball a little more deliberately for Ayoze Perez to complete the comeback. Diame’s not the only one who thinks chance might just have played a part in the goal which spurred his team on to victory.

Not sure that mo Diame tried to control that 😂😂😂😂 #theyallcount — Rob Lee (@7RobLee) February 28, 2017

I beseech you to seek out Mo Diame's goal for Newcastle. Might be the worst goal of all time. Or the best. I can't decide. — Nick Miller (@NickMiller79) February 28, 2017

Lucky or not, the fans embraced the effort, as they might.

Remember that time Mo Diame backheeled it into the top corner — Chris (@Chris_Hewitson) March 1, 2017

The result put Newcastle top of the league by two points from Brighton, and leaves Diame with the memory of one of the oddest goals of the season.