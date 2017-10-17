This might be the most unpredictable minute of racing you watch all season

A race in Indiana descended into chaos after a collision between two drivers led to unsightly scenes on the track.

Two drivers collided during the event, before finding themselves in close proximity to one another.

That’s when things got out of hand.

After what looked like a brief exchange of words, one racer outrageously drove his car onto the bonnet of the other – the other driver then proceeded to exit his vehicle, at which point punching broke out.

Both drivers were eventually led away after an officer came onto the track and used a stun gun on the driver standing outside the cars.