This Marcelo training goal proves it’s not just forwards who have all the fun
05/09/2017 - 18:08:20Back to Sport Home
Cristiano Ronaldo might be the headline act at Real Madrid, but the supporting cast are more than capable of putting on a show of their own if Marcelo is anything to go by.
The full back has been a valuable player in attack as well as defence for many years with both Real Madrid and Brazil, but this training ground goal proves he’s more than just a defender with pace.
Touch, vision, a cool finish – will someone put this guy up front?
Bravo, @MarceloM12! 👏#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/mkD9RRcD0g— Real Madrid C.F.🇬🇧 (@realmadriden) September 4, 2017
Marcelo only scored two goals in La Liga last season, but is clearly capable of eye-catching efforts.
One of my favourite players to watch, his touch, skill and control of the ball is unreal. One of the best around— Alan McNally (@alanmcnally) September 4, 2017
However, after more than a decade as both a Real Madrid and Brazil player, you would expect him to have a few skills in the locker.
Try developing flair like that while playing for West Brom.
Join the conversation - comment here