This Marcelo training goal proves it’s not just forwards who have all the fun

Cristiano Ronaldo might be the headline act at Real Madrid, but the supporting cast are more than capable of putting on a show of their own if Marcelo is anything to go by.

The full back has been a valuable player in attack as well as defence for many years with both Real Madrid and Brazil, but this training ground goal proves he’s more than just a defender with pace.

Touch, vision, a cool finish – will someone put this guy up front?

Marcelo only scored two goals in La Liga last season, but is clearly capable of eye-catching efforts.

One of my favourite players to watch, his touch, skill and control of the ball is unreal. One of the best around — Alan McNally (@alanmcnally) September 4, 2017

However, after more than a decade as both a Real Madrid and Brazil player, you would expect him to have a few skills in the locker.

Try developing flair like that while playing for West Brom.