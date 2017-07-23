This Manchester United tweet had fans thinking a star signing was on the way

The number seven shirt at Manchester United is a sacred thing, with legends such as David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona all making the number their own.

So when United tweeted this, fans initially thought a new chapter might be about to be written in the history of the club.

But the tweet was not in reference to a new signing, instead announcing “The Ultimate Hospitality Experience” for fans on match days.

So, not a 30-goals-a-season striker then.

Unsurprisingly, at first glance a few United fans thought it might be a new signing.

Antoine Griezmann was for a short time linked with a move to Old Trafford, but it looks as though interest in the deal for the Atletico Madrid and France forward has cooled.

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann
(Adam Davy/EMPICS Sport)

Now, while a great match day experience might be nice for the fans, they’d probably much rather have another legendary number seven to watch.

Beckham was worthy of the shirt…

…Ronaldo became a club legend in it…

…and Cantona helped United become the giant they are today.

Could a great hospitality experience write its name into United history? Unlikely.
