This Liverpool fan's tattoo of Adam Lallana needs to be seen to be believed

Adam Lallana is having a standout season for Liverpool, adding goals and assists to his graceful movement and furious running.

Recognising this and seemingly never wanting to forget it, one Liverpool fan got the England player of the year tattooed on his body.

But there’s absolutely nothing graceful about this.

Adam Lallama 😂 pic.twitter.com/bkBBX5ouf9 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 7, 2017

That’s on someone’s body. Their whole quad in fact. We can scarcely believe it.

If you’re completely baffled by the above, that’s Adam Lallama. Lallana’s face on a llama’s body.

No, we don’t know either.