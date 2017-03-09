This Leeds defender got trolled by his own mum during a Twitter Q&A

We’ve all seen football clubs’ Twitter Q&As being hijacked by people asking daft questions – but we’re not so used to the troll being the player’s own mum.

That’s what happened to defender Kyle Bartley when Leeds sent the call out for questions from fans.

💬 We're sitting down with #LUFC defender Kyle Bartley for #AskBartley on Thursday afternoon! What do you want us to ask the man himself? pic.twitter.com/SkzsoigcoD — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 9, 2017

So what did people want to know? What’s it like playing at Elland Road? What’s Garry Monk done to get the Leeds defence playing so well?

No.

@LUFC Why does your phone line always break up after we've been chatting for 10 mins? "mum I'm sorry I can't hear you". #AskBartley 😂🙊😜 — Maria Bartley (@MariaBartley) March 9, 2017

We await his response with interest.

In the meantime, here are some of the other questions fans put forward.

@LUFC Would you rather fight a Berardi sized Jansson or a Jansson sized Berardi? #AskBartley — Oscar (@OscarMaleham) March 9, 2017

@LUFC when you and Ayling have sleepovers who gets top bunk? #AskBartley — Kyle Brookes (@KyleLeedsFan) March 9, 2017

All a lot more good-natured than the usual questions, we think you’ll agree. Maybe football fans are getting nicer.