This Leeds defender got trolled by his own mum during a Twitter Q&A

We’ve all seen football clubs’ Twitter Q&As being hijacked by people asking daft questions – but we’re not so used to the troll being the player’s own mum.

That’s what happened to defender Kyle Bartley when Leeds sent the call out for questions from fans.

So what did people want to know? What’s it like playing at Elland Road? What’s Garry Monk done to get the Leeds defence playing so well?

No.

We await his response with interest.

In the meantime, here are some of the other questions fans put forward.

All a lot more good-natured than the usual questions, we think you’ll agree. Maybe football fans are getting nicer.
