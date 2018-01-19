This LeBron James no-look nutmeg assist is just far too much

Sometimes in sport you just have to hold your hands up and admit that you’ve been well beaten, and that was certainly the case for Orlando Magic’s Aaron Gordon when he came up against LeBron James.

Gordon found himself in the unfortunate position of being positioned between the Cleveland Cavaliers player and his team-mate during an NBA game between the two sides.

Reaching for the ball and demonstrating incredible vision, this is what happened next.

A no-look, nutmeg assist. You can’t legislate for that sort of wizardry.

James, who earned six assists in the 104-103 win for the Cavaliers, was less than thrilled by his performance.

But that did not stop people from praising the 6ft 8in forward guard’s incredible passing range.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old James has also been made captain of the Eastern Conference All-Star team, while Stephen Curry will captain the Western Conference team.

Curry’s team mates will do well to look out for more ridiculous assists from James.
