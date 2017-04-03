This John Arne Riise interview looks so awkward - but all is not what it seems

On the face of it, this interview with former Liverpool star John Arne Riise looks like the most awkward, badly researched TV spot of all time.

Not only is he asked what lifting the Premier League trophy felt like (a sore point for Liverpool players and fans alike), but the interviewer even asks him if he deliberately scored that own goal in the 2008 Champions League semi-finals.

The questions go down about as well as you might think.

😂 John Arne Riise with one of the most awkward interviews ever...



But there's a twist - or rather, two.

TV host Amanda Chaang thought she was pranking him by asking deliberately offensive questions - but it turns out that her colleagues in the Astro SuperSport team had briefed the Norwegian footballer beforehand and the joke was actually on her!

Here's the full version of the video.