‘This isn't even a good Tipperary team’, argues Ger Loughnane after League final hammering

Ger Loughnane has criticised Tipperary’s “softness and complacency” after their 16-point League final defeat to Galway, writes Stephen Barry.

Last summer, Loughnane dismissed the Galway players as having “no guts whatsoever” and their manager Michéal Donoghue as being like the Dermot Morgan character ‘Fr Trendy’ – “an amiable curate coming into a new parish”.

But now he has turned his criticism on the reigning All-Ireland champions.

“You can see why (Michael) Ryan was so worried,” said Loughnane in his Irish Daily Star column.

“He has done everything he possibly can to stop softness and complacency taking hold, but how can you really do that with the players he has?

“The softness and complacency has been fed by the commentary around this Tipperary team.

“Some have been comparing them to Kilkenny, even though they haven't put All-Ireland back-to-back!

“Comparisons have been made with the Dublin footballers, with claims that Tipp's second 15 is as strong as their first team.

“What utter nonsense. Tipp had five or six players playing yesterday that aren't top class inter-county hurlers.

“So how can you talk of Tipp being great? This isn't even a good Tipperary team, let alone a great one.

“True, they have their good days, but days like yesterday make it clear how far they have to travel.

“A good team, let alone a great team, wouldn't be beaten out the gate like Tipp were by Galway yesterday.

“A good team, let alone a great team, wouldn't give up an eight-point lead to an average Kilkenny side on their own turf in Thurles.

“That softness referenced by Ryan is just beneath the surface all the time with this Tipperary team.”

He highlighted Tipperary’s lack of pace as their other major problem, picking out James Barry and Ronan and Padraic Maher as those who couldn’t deal with Galway’s speed in attack.

They have four weeks to lick their wounds before their Munster Championship opener at home to Cork.