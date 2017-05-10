This is who Anthony Joshua wants to fight now

With Anthony Joshua’s 19th knockout win against Wladimir Klitschko under his belt, all eyes are on who he’ll be squaring up against next.

Fans are keen to see him fight against Tyson Fury, who is looking to overturn a suspended drugs ban at a UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) hearing which opened on Monday. However, The Times reports that when Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn asked him who his ideal opponent would be, he named not Fury but Dillian Whyte.

Who is next for Joshua, a Ktlitscko rematch, Dilian Whyte or Tyson Fury? Whoever it is should get ready for something HUGE — QUINTESSENTIAL (@adekanye52) April 29, 2017

It would seem that Joshua is holding a bit of a grudge, as fellow Brit Whyte beat Joshua back in his amateur days.

Joshua got his own back when they met as professionals in 2015, but Whyte has won all four of his fights since.

Many people have drawn comparisons between Joshua’s winning fights against Klitschko and Whyte, both in how he takes a punch and his attacking style.

Massive credit to Joshua for recovery. Felt same vs Whyte, Joshua won't keep surviving crisis moments but heart is there #JoshuaKlitschko — Stephen Coombes (@StephenCoombes) April 29, 2017

I enjoyed that fight. That uppercut from Joshua is a nasty weapon! Came out of nowhere. Same one that dropped D Whyte — Hemmie (@hemmie_k) April 29, 2017

However, don’t start blocking out your diary any time soon, because it’s unlikely that Whyte will actually be Joshua’s next opponent.

Klitschko is still yet to decide whether he will invoke the rematch clause in his contract, and if he doesn’t it’s likely that Joshua will have to defend his IBF crown against Kubrat Pulev or his WBA title against Luis Ortiz.

That being said, it would seem like Joshua has his sights set on a rematch against Whyte at some point in the future.