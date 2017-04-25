This is what it feels like to realise you've won your third Olympic medal five years after retiring

Nine years is a long time to wait for an Olympic medal, but when it does come along, it looks like it feels pretty good.

British Olympian Kelly Sotherton is living proof of that – the ex-heptathlete learned that she is set to be upgraded to Olympic bronze in the heptathlon for her efforts at Beijing in 2008 after Russian Tatyana Chernova was stripped of the medal after testing positive for a steroid.

This is how that moment feels.

Finding out that I've just got another Olympic medal. Yes I had tears. Happy Ones at this time! Hi pic.twitter.com/TAR5I4QQCd — Kelly Sotherton (@KellySotherton) April 25, 2017

This is the second time in five months the 40-year-old has been upgraded to Olympic bronze, after Belarus and Russia were disqualified from the 4x400m relay at the Beijing Olympics.

Sotherton was originally classified as having finished fifth in the 2008 heptathlon, but after Ukrainian Lyudmila Blonska was stripped of her silver medal, as well as the Chernova announcement, the Briton claimed her third Olympic medal.

In fact, Sotherton has won more since retiring in 2012 than she did while she was an active athlete.

It’s fair to say everybody is thrilled for her.

So I've just this second found out I'm THREE TIMES OLYMPIC MEDALIST 😆😝🙂🤔😏😟😠😤😡 — Kelly Sotherton (@KellySotherton) April 24, 2017

@KellySotherton Congratulations! Not the podium u deserved back then, but still the same emotions no doubt xx — ugo monye (@ugomonye) April 25, 2017

@KellySotherton Awesome Kelly. Wish it had been somewhat earlier when you actually deserve it. Congratulations! Medal with rightful athlete now 🙂 — Andy Stone (@AndyAHStone) April 25, 2017

It’s a shame Kelly didn’t get her moment on the podium, but lovely to see her awarded the medals she deserves.