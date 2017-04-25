This is what it feels like to realise you've won your third Olympic medal five years after retiring

Back to Sport Home

Nine years is a long time to wait for an Olympic medal, but when it does come along, it looks like it feels pretty good.

British Olympian Kelly Sotherton is living proof of that – the ex-heptathlete learned that she is set to be upgraded to Olympic bronze in the heptathlon for her efforts at Beijing in 2008 after Russian Tatyana Chernova was stripped of the medal after testing positive for a steroid.

This is how that moment feels.

This is the second time in five months the 40-year-old has been upgraded to Olympic bronze, after Belarus and Russia were disqualified from the 4x400m relay at the Beijing Olympics.

Sotherton was originally classified as having finished fifth in the 2008 heptathlon, but after Ukrainian Lyudmila Blonska was stripped of her silver medal, as well as the Chernova announcement, the Briton claimed her third Olympic medal.

In fact, Sotherton has won more since retiring in 2012 than she did while she was an active athlete.

It’s fair to say everybody is thrilled for her.

It’s a shame Kelly didn’t get her moment on the podium, but lovely to see her awarded the medals she deserves.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, Beijing 2008, Bronze medal, Great Britain, Heptathlon, Kelly Sotherton, Olympics, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport