This Irish League Cup own goal would have been very impressive at either end of the pitch
Own goals are never enjoyable to score, but even PSNI captain Scott McCrory will have to have a chuckle at this one.
Taking on Premiership side Cliftonville in the Irish League Cup third round, McCrory looked to be playing the ball back to his goalkeeper, but his delivery wasn’t quite right.
Oh Dear! Own Goal.— BBC SPORT NI (@BBCSPORTNI) October 3, 2017
Have you ever seen an own goal like this? #LeagueCup pic.twitter.com/TFg5w1onU4
Perhaps he didn’t expect the goalie to be that far out, perhaps he misjudged his chip, or maybe it was a combination of the two.
The result was something unique – the crowd seemed to enjoy it, anyway.
29 - A wonder own goal from PSNI, scored from from pretty much from their corner flag [5-0]— Reds By The Minute ☘ (@RedsByTheMinute) October 3, 2017
It might seem like a small crumb of comfort, but at least the goal didn’t really affect the outcome of the match – Cliftonville were already leading 4-0 when this own goal made it five.
Oooooops! 🤦♂️ https://t.co/QWRL0CiMz3— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) October 3, 2017
Cliftonville eventually progressed to the next round courtesy of a 7-0 victory, although goal of the game undoubtedly went to the opposition.
