This Instagram post shows Frank de Boer has a sense of humour about his short time at Crystal Palace

Frank de Boer was given the boot at Crystal Palace after just four competitive games in charge.

The Dutch legend was appointed early on in the summer, following Sam Allardyce’s retirement, but in the end his reign lasted just 77 days.

And when you consider De Boer lasted just 85 days at Inter Milan, his use of this hashtag while congratulating his daughter for getting into Cambridge makes a lot of sense.

Good luck Jackie de Boer at Cambridge. Very proud of you ????. Studying English for 6 months. We gonna miss you ?? #longerthanherdaddy??#proud A post shared by Frank de Boer (@frank150570) on Sep 18, 2017 at 12:56am PDT

And, yep, confirmed – that’s the first time anyone has ever used the hashtag #Longerthanherdaddy on Instagram.

The 47-year-old’s four league games are the fewest in one tenure in Premier League history – although Les Reed’s 40 days and six games at Charlton is still the briefest stint by time. But at least he’s able to laugh about it.

Palace chairman Steve Parish appointed ex-England boss Roy Hodgson immediately after De Boer’s departure, with Hodgson in charge to oversee the team’s loss against Southampton over the weekend.

That loss saw the Eagles become the first ever top-flight team to lose each of their opening five league fixtures without scoring, and they also surpassed Newcastle’s record wait of 438 minutes for a first Premier League goal of the season, which had dated back to the 2005/06 season.

And with Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea making up Palace’s next three fixtures, maybe De Boer is relieved to be out of there.