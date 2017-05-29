This Indy 500 crash is horrific but somehow the driver walked away

This year’s Indianapolis 500 race was certainly an eventful one, but one incident was particularly horrific.

On the 53rd lap of the famous 200-lap oval race, won this year by Takuma Sato, British driver Jay Howard’s car found its way into a barrier – Howard subsequently lost control of his vehicle, veering right into the path of New Zealand driver Scott Dixon.

Dixon, the 2008 winner, said after the race: “It was just wrong place, wrong time, (I) chose to go left and unfortunately it was the wrong direction.”

You can say that again.

Howard’s car appeared to act as a ramp, with Dixon’s car propelled high into the air, coming down on its side on the infield wall. The car then caught ablaze, while what was left of it skidded across the track.

Here’s an angle showing the collision from Dixon’s point of view. It is not for the faint-hearted.

Remarkably, Dixon, who took pole for the race, was well enough to speak about the crash afterwards.

Look at him!

Thanx for all the messages. That was a wild ride. Bummed for #campingworld. Now onto the Championship.Congrats @TakumaSatoRacer so happy 4 u pic.twitter.com/zFd9Z3fX4Y — Scott Dixon (@scottdixon9) May 28, 2017

We need a lie down and we only watched it.