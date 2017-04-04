This incredibly cute dog invaded a football match and stopped the game for seven whole minutes

Halesowen Town v Skelmersdale United might not look like a classic fixture – but if you’re a lover of dogs, or possibly slapstick comedy, you’d have loved it.

The meeting in the Northern Premier League’s Premier Division was disrupted by a rather playful pitch invader over the weekend – and just wait until you see how long it took to catch it.

They’ve had a nightmare there. How many people does it take to catch a pooch?

If you want to really appreciate just how long that wait was – and how tantalisingly close to catching the dog the players and staff came before a Halesowen player grabbed them by the collar – sit back and watch this video of the doggy invasion from the club’s YouTube page.

How many footballers does it take to catch a pooch? Quite a lot it turns out.

The little pup turned out to be good luck for The Yeltz though as they went on to beat Skelmersdale 1-0.