This ice hockey save makes David de Gea’s job look comparatively easy
An ice hockey goal might be smaller to guard, but the job of an NHL goalie is still ridiculously tough.
Faced with a mischievously small puck, making reflex saves is an impressive feat, as Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray proved.
In a game against the Edmonton Oilers, Murray kept the scores level at 0-0 with a superb stop from close range – how did he keep this out?
Dear @mattmurray_30,— NHL (@NHL) October 25, 2017
You are not human. pic.twitter.com/LZj71YA0mW
Another angle? Sure, why not.
Here's another look at something we couldn't believe the first time.— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 25, 2017
Add this GIF hockey card to your collection. 👌 pic.twitter.com/mmnBJSp8TM
The best save of the year?
Best save of the year? We vote yes. Wow, @mattmurray_30. Wow. pic.twitter.com/6hjQ8YKPpm— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 25, 2017
The fans certainly seemed keen on it – who says forwards get all the glory?
October 25, 2017
YES! MATT MURRAY YES!— Bobbie (@brookvillehome1) October 25, 2017
The Penguins eventually won 2-1, adding extra value to the save – you’ll have to try harder than that to score against Pittsburgh this season.
