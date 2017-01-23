This guy's Kiss Cam proposal went terribly wrong, but not everyone was convinced it was real
Ah, Kiss Cam. A chance for fans in sports audiences to show their affection for whoever they came to the game with – for some however, it’s also a decent opportunity to propose.
That’s what one guy at an Atlanta Hawks basketball game decided to do, but he didn’t count on the over-eager congratulations of the man behind him.
Hold on tight to that ring…
A fan tried to propose to his girlfriend last night...and then this happened: 😬😬 pic.twitter.com/tCgr0A3ItE— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 22, 2017
A tragic occurrence, clearly – but some fans weren’t having any of it.
@ATLHawks Tell me that was staged— Quentin Harris (@_quentinharris) January 22, 2017
@ATLHawks Fake— MSully10 (@MartySullivan10) January 22, 2017
@ATLHawks seems real— 3030 (@jose3030) January 23, 2017
Not everyone was feeling so doubtful however, and some pointed out that if it was real, it was certainly memorable.
@ATLHawks they'll remember that forever— Mr.Insufficent Funds (@jeremydvid) January 22, 2017
If you’re planning to propose in public, maybe keep the ring in the box.
