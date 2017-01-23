This guy's Kiss Cam proposal went terribly wrong, but not everyone was convinced it was real

Ah, Kiss Cam. A chance for fans in sports audiences to show their affection for whoever they came to the game with – for some however, it’s also a decent opportunity to propose.

That’s what one guy at an Atlanta Hawks basketball game decided to do, but he didn’t count on the over-eager congratulations of the man behind him.

Hold on tight to that ring…

A tragic occurrence, clearly – but some fans weren’t having any of it.

Not everyone was feeling so doubtful however, and some pointed out that if it was real, it was certainly memorable.

If you’re planning to propose in public, maybe keep the ring in the box.
