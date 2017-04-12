This guy scored an overhead kick and it wasn't even the best part of the goal
When we tell you this goal has all the artistic merit of a Pablo Picasso painting or a Ludwig van Beethoven arrangement, we don’t feel like that’s overselling it.
That’s because, from start to finish this effort from the United Soccer League (one tier below MLS) should quite frankly be on display at the National Gallery.
When you find out you made #1 on @SportsCenter #SCTop10...goodnight! 😲@EnergyFC @MGonzalez_0 #OKCvSAC pic.twitter.com/UgzNFttmWh— USL (@USL) April 12, 2017
The flip throw-in is courtesy of OKC Energy’s Michael Harris – the ball is then flicked on by a Sacramento Republic defender and into the path of OKC’s Miguel Gonzalez, who at that moment, had yet to score a regular season goal for his side.
That all changed, and in quite remarkable fashion, when he completed the move with an overhead kick that proved to be the game-winning goal.
Quite rightly, fans have been heaping praise upon the wondrous effort – a beautiful sequence it was.
@USL @SportsCenter @EnergyFC @MGonzalez_0 Oh my what a beautiful sequence!— Dan Osborne (@OzzyinSav) April 12, 2017
And it’s early days, but we think we might have a Puskas Award contender for most beautiful goal of the year.
Rare but amazing combo! Flip throw ➡️ bicycle kick #Golazo by @EnergyFC's Miguel Gonzalez! @USL Goal of the Year & #PuskasAward contender! 👏 pic.twitter.com/yM4u6YWa17— Jason Foster (@JogaBonitoUSA) April 12, 2017
To quote Alan Partridge: “That, was a goal.”
