This good, good dog chasing a puck on an ice rink is living its best life

Prepare for a glimpse into the future of sport – we’re almost 100% certain that dogs playing ice hockey is the only viable next step for the game.

If that sounds illogical to you, perhaps this short film about one good dog and his puck will change your mind.

When the dog wants to play catch with the puck on the ice at Verizon Center, you play catch with the dog on the ice at Verizon Center. 🐶 pic.twitter.com/UWMZ75TVmE — CSN Capitals (@CSNCapitals) March 26, 2017

This pupper took to the ice before the Washington Capitals played the Arizona Coyotes at the Verizon Centre, and just had an absolute ball – after a few issues with the ice, our friend soon got used to the slippery surface.

And if you’re still not convinced, perhaps public opinion will sway yours.

@CSNCapitals Would buy ticket to watch 90 minutes of this. — Rachel Hull (@rhull313) March 26, 2017

@CSNCapitals I would pay for season tickets just to watch this dog pre game with this puck — Robi.Won.Kenobi (@LittleMissRoRo) March 27, 2017

This dog will go down in history – the first of the ice dogs.

@CSNCapitals Look how fast s/he worked out running and braking on ice! Clever doggy! — Vida Bailey (@vidabailey2) March 26, 2017

And in more important news, one social media user did some important wordplay work with the name of Washington Capitals star, Alex Ovechkin.

@CSNCapitals @BMileskiKFAN I would name that dog Alex Ofetchkin. — gary schuh (@MotleySchuh) March 27, 2017

That’s it everyone, we did it.