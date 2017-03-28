This good, good dog chasing a puck on an ice rink is living its best life

Prepare for a glimpse into the future of sport – we’re almost 100% certain that dogs playing ice hockey is the only viable next step for the game.

If that sounds illogical to you, perhaps this short film about one good dog and his puck will change your mind.

This pupper took to the ice before the Washington Capitals played the Arizona Coyotes at the Verizon Centre, and just had an absolute ball – after a few issues with the ice, our friend soon got used to the slippery surface.

And if you’re still not convinced, perhaps public opinion will sway yours.

This dog will go down in history – the first of the ice dogs.

And in more important news, one social media user did some important wordplay work with the name of Washington Capitals star, Alex Ovechkin.

That’s it everyone, we did it.
