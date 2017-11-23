This golfer’s remarkable trick shots ‘test the boundaries of actual science’

Colin McCarthy isn’t like every other PGA professional.

The 31-year-old golfer is a master of trick shots and on Instagram he’s challenging what can and can’t be done with a golf club.

Colin said he “uses physics to figure out every trick shot”, and he hopes it will inspire more people to take up the sport.

“Testing the boundaries of actual science should be done on anything, not just trying to hit the ball the same way every time,” said Colin. “It makes golf interesting for those who may find it boring.”

So does Colin find it easy as he makes it look? Well, he said including setting up the camera, only three trick shots he has done took more than 30 minutes to shoot.

“The jumping ones had a two or three outtakes,” he laughed.

Colin’s main source of income is through teaching others how to play, and it’s encouraging people to take up golf which matter most to him.

“I don’t care about how many followers I have, I care about the people I inspire to want to play golf,” he said. “For the game, not for fame.

“Things grow naturally if you have the right passion and purpose.”

And Colin’s advice for others looking to make trick shot videos?

“My advice, be different because you are,” he said. “Be you and don’t let haters bring you down.”

If you’d like to keep up with Colin and his remarkable skills, check out his Instagram page, 2sidegolf.