This goalkeeper somehow managed to mistake the penalty spot for the ball
04/11/2017 - 18:02:33
Goalkeepers, more than any other player on a football pitch, will likely have a few clips to add to their blooper reel by the end of their careers.
The position just lends itself to unfortunate slip ups – whether it’s failing to control a back pass, passing it directly to an opposition player, letting the ball roll under you – every mistake is potentially disastrous.
Luckily for Mainz goalkeeper Robin Zentner, his wasn’t – but it’s still likely the funniest thing you’ll see this season.
Stop what you're doing, the best football clip you'll see today is here... 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nmTTIvu5jM— BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) November 4, 2017
Somehow the goalie managed to mistake the penalty spot for the ball, letting the ball roll on past him as he searched for a teammate, only realising when his kick made contact with nothing but air.
Incredibly Borussia Monchengladbach, who were 1-0 down at the time, couldn’t take advantage of the error – but they’ll all no doubt have had a laugh about it after the game.
The game finished a draw, but nobody will be forgetting it for a while.
