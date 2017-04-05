This goal-line miss from Aberdeen's Miles Storey has to be seen to be believed

You may hear the name Miles Storey mentioned in the same breath as Ronnie Rosenthal from now on because the Aberdeen forward has come up with one of the worst misses you’re likely to see.

The 23-year-old seemed certain to score when he was perfectly placed to tap in Jonny Hayes’s cross during the Dons’ 1-0 win over Inverness on Tuesday night.

Alas, it wasn’t to be.

Somehow the ball got trapped between his feet – and the chance went begging.

It didn’t affect the result in the end as Aberdeen won to consolidate their position in second place behind Celtic, who have already sealed the Scottish Premiership title.

Nonetheless it proved the big talking point of the game, with fan reactions ranging from sympathy to disbelief.

Still, we have one crumb of comfort for Storey – and Rosenthal, for that matter, whose famous gaffe against Aston Villa back in 1992 has become the miss by which all are measured.

Back in November, the lower reaches of Serbian football threw up what is surely the worst miss of all time.

Storey – hold your head just that little bit higher.
