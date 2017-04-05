This goal-line miss from Aberdeen's Miles Storey has to be seen to be believed

You may hear the name Miles Storey mentioned in the same breath as Ronnie Rosenthal from now on because the Aberdeen forward has come up with one of the worst misses you’re likely to see.

The 23-year-old seemed certain to score when he was perfectly placed to tap in Jonny Hayes’s cross during the Dons’ 1-0 win over Inverness on Tuesday night.

Alas, it wasn’t to be.

.@AberdeenFC Hard luck Storey! Watch Miles Storey's goal-line miss in last night's victory over @ICTFC pic.twitter.com/Y3OoEdkeQo — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) April 5, 2017

Somehow the ball got trapped between his feet – and the chance went begging.

It didn’t affect the result in the end as Aberdeen won to consolidate their position in second place behind Celtic, who have already sealed the Scottish Premiership title.

Nonetheless it proved the big talking point of the game, with fan reactions ranging from sympathy to disbelief.

Miles Storey with one of the worst misses I have ever seen... — ByTheMinute Aberdeen (@ByTheMinAFC) April 4, 2017

Got to feel for Miles Storey - making the headlines & going viral after THAT miss - desperate to score & just trying too hard #COYR #dandies — Jim B 🏃 (@Jim_B_71) April 5, 2017

Just seen Miles Storey's miss WOW — Liam Macdonald (@LHM1983) April 5, 2017

Still, we have one crumb of comfort for Storey – and Rosenthal, for that matter, whose famous gaffe against Aston Villa back in 1992 has become the miss by which all are measured.

Back in November, the lower reaches of Serbian football threw up what is surely the worst miss of all time.

This is it. This effort from Serbia's fourth tier is officially the worst miss of all time. Note his teammate's pure disbelief at the end. pic.twitter.com/dNW9Jn2Ema — Andy Ha (@_AndyHa) November 22, 2016

Storey – hold your head just that little bit higher.